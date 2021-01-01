Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Frumpz

Frumpz

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Frumpz is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Freshwater Taffy with Grumpz. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Frumpz - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Frumpz near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Frumpz

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Frumpz reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight