Fuel Cake
FCk
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Diesel
Earthy
Fuel Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Fuel Cake strain effects
Fuel Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Spinal cord injury
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fuel Cake strain reviews(3)
n........5
March 10, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
b........s
March 1, 2022
j........e
January 9, 2022