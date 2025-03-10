Just tried looking this up before smoking it and found nothing so I guess I’ll be leaving the first review. Bought this from Miel dispensary in DC. It has a diesel taste to it and a little harsh on the throat. As far as the high goes, I can’t complain. I forget WTH the description said since I purchased a few strains. I was actually trying to remember which one I bought for my insomnia problems but I’m pretty sure I chose the wrong bud. I should’ve realized that by reading the name, as it definitely gassed me up and far from sleepy. I feel energized and relaxed . Also my back feels better and it is pretty much always stiff and/or in pain. Though it didn’t do what I was hoping initially that it would do, this flower is definitely decent besides the diesel taste

