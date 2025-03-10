Fuel Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fuel Cake.
Fuel Cake strain effects
Fuel Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Spinal cord injury
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fuel Cake reviews
n........5
March 10, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Just tried looking this up before smoking it and found nothing so I guess I’ll be leaving the first review. Bought this from Miel dispensary in DC. It has a diesel taste to it and a little harsh on the throat. As far as the high goes, I can’t complain. I forget WTH the description said since I purchased a few strains. I was actually trying to remember which one I bought for my insomnia problems but I’m pretty sure I chose the wrong bud. I should’ve realized that by reading the name, as it definitely gassed me up and far from sleepy. I feel energized and relaxed . Also my back feels better and it is pretty much always stiff and/or in pain. Though it didn’t do what I was hoping initially that it would do, this flower is definitely decent besides the diesel taste
j........e
January 9, 2022
Amazing strain! tastes very good. smooth. delicious. very strong smell. aroma is pastry sweet buttery and gassy. very strong probably on or near the 30s% really helped my sleep and stress. highly recommended!!!
b........s
March 1, 2022
This is really great strain. It gave me a nice balanced high without any couch-lock. I smell berry top-notes and the smoke is nice & smooth with berry flavors.