Fuelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fuelato.
Fuelato strain effects
Fuelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........d
June 16, 2021
I like this strain. Instant buzz for me, one that with a full pull from. a clean bong, I could feel a tingling in my nose and also behind the eyes.The high is strong and surprisingly consistent in my opinion. Relax, lay back. Muscle cramps get relief and I am unmistakably, " highly medicated"..... and I'll be ready for dinner. A USMC disabled vet, I medicate regularly so I'm feeling this simply through the weed fatigue of the previous strain. (Benevolence) and I am surprised that the difference is so significant. Enjoy 😉😉😉😉
a........r
October 25, 2021
It’s nice fresh gelato taste. Beautiful appearance.
J........7
November 25, 2021
Great strain. Hits hard
R........4
April 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
the flavor is STRONG with an earthy taste and the effects are great and not too strong! it's like the perfect combo of relaxed and enthusiastic! I love this strain and would definitely smoke it again
v........1
October 29, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
this stain has a beautiful taste a good high that don't have you sleepy but very relaxed
j........2
December 8, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I like this would add to fav list would love to see it flower in person
l........8
November 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
It's a good and balanced feeling. My favorite
d........e
September 8, 2021
Pretty Good! Definitely can feel that indica feeling. Tastes great!