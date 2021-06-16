Fuelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fuelato.

Fuelato strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Fuelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression

June 16, 2021
I like this strain. Instant buzz for me, one that with a full pull from. a clean bong, I could feel a tingling in my nose and also behind the eyes.The high is strong and surprisingly consistent in my opinion. Relax, lay back. Muscle cramps get relief and I am unmistakably, " highly medicated"..... and I'll be ready for dinner. A USMC disabled vet, I medicate regularly so I'm feeling this simply through the weed fatigue of the previous strain. (Benevolence) and I am surprised that the difference is so significant. Enjoy 😉😉😉😉
3 people found this helpful
October 25, 2021
It’s nice fresh gelato taste. Beautiful appearance.
2 people found this helpful
November 25, 2021
Great strain. Hits hard
1 person found this helpful
April 8, 2023
the flavor is STRONG with an earthy taste and the effects are great and not too strong! it's like the perfect combo of relaxed and enthusiastic! I love this strain and would definitely smoke it again
1 person found this helpful
October 29, 2024
1 person found this helpful
December 8, 2022
I like this would add to fav list would love to see it flower in person
November 6, 2024
It's a good and balanced feeling. My favorite
September 8, 2021
Pretty Good! Definitely can feel that indica feeling. Tastes great!

