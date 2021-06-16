I like this strain. Instant buzz for me, one that with a full pull from. a clean bong, I could feel a tingling in my nose and also behind the eyes.The high is strong and surprisingly consistent in my opinion. Relax, lay back. Muscle cramps get relief and I am unmistakably, " highly medicated"..... and I'll be ready for dinner. A USMC disabled vet, I medicate regularly so I'm feeling this simply through the weed fatigue of the previous strain. (Benevolence) and I am surprised that the difference is so significant. Enjoy 😉😉😉😉