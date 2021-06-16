stock photo similar to Fuelato
Hybrid

Fuelato

Fuelato is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato #41 with SFV OG. This strain produces buzzy yet relaxing effects that come on quickly and leave you feeling mellowed out. Some consumers say Fuelato makes them feel creative, but also causes the munchies. This strain has been reported to have THC levels over 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients seek out the therapeutic properties of Fuelato to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, fatigue, and insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, pointed buds with dark green and purple foliage. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of Fuelato.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Fuelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Fuelato strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Fuelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Fuelato products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Fuelato near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Fuelato strain reviews9

June 16, 2021
I like this strain. Instant buzz for me, one that with a full pull from. a clean bong, I could feel a tingling in my nose and also behind the eyes.The high is strong and surprisingly consistent in my opinion. Relax, lay back. Muscle cramps get relief and I am unmistakably, " highly medicated"..... and I'll be ready for dinner. A USMC disabled vet, I medicate regularly so I'm feeling this simply through the weed fatigue of the previous strain. (Benevolence) and I am surprised that the difference is so significant. Enjoy 😉😉😉😉
3 people found this helpful
October 25, 2021
It’s nice fresh gelato taste. Beautiful appearance.
2 people found this helpful
November 25, 2021
Great strain. Hits hard
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight