Full Moon Fever reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Full Moon Fever.
Full Moon Fever effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
6 people reported 14 effects
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
16% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
16% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Muscle spasms
16% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety