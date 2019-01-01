ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Heavyweight Seeds bred Fully Loaded by crossing a Super Skunk Auto with Wipeout Express Auto. The terpene profile contains notes of skunk, citrus, and spices with earthy undertones. Fully Loaded brings forward a high that may leave consumers floating in a state of total bliss with no problems in sight.

