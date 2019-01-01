Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Heavyweight Seeds crosses an Afghani Auto, Northern Lights Auto, and a White Widow Auto to create Wipeout Express. This autoflowering strain not only grows fast, but the high may come on surprisingly quick. Its flavor tends to be light, and the high tends to be heavy, locking you into the couch and keeping you cozy for hours.