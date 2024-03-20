Funk Dumpster
Funk Dumpster effects are mostly energizing.
Funk Dumpster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fatso and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Funk Dumpster typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 28%, making it a versatile choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent high. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique flavor profile. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Funk Dumpster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
E........9
March 20, 2024
Absolute Gem of a strain, anxiety and depression are non existent after you smoke this strain.... the flower stinks to high heaven of Cheesy Gassy Fruity awesomeness and the taste of fresh fruit lemon/Papaya rolls off your tongue like