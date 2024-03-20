Funk Dumpster is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fatso and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Funk Dumpster typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 28%, making it a versatile choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent high. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique flavor profile. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Funk Dumpster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







