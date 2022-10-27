Funky Charms reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funky Charms.
Funky Charms strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Funky Charms strain flavors
Funky Charms strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........8
October 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Loved this stuff! Long day(crazy) Chilled me right out. Awesome buzz,very good for anxiety!! No meds for me tonight, few hits of this will be just fine 🙂
d........3
September 29, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was my first time trying this strain. I like to try new strains periodically so I can add something new to my repertoire. I really enjoyed the flavor of this strain. however, it will be one that I can only smoke in the evenings lol it almost completely knocks me on my ass and I feel like I need to take a nap. Great for sleeping but not great when you need to get stuff done.
m........y
September 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smokes nice in bong. Nice head high with some nice naps involved. Lol.
N........5
November 29, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It's in the name "Funky" that's just what this strain does for me. I feel funky. I could either chill on the couch and laugh and not a care in the world. Or I could go out for a hike or an event with friends and not be so on edge that I could not enjoy my time. This strain really helps with PTSD symptoms especially when you are out in public. This strain also helps with my ADHD as it allows me to stay focused on a single thing and feel happy while doing that thing. All in all great hybrid.
c........e
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve only had this stuff for two hours and have smoked 3 bong bowls. I’ve smoked for like 10 years. This stuff hits and I blame the grease monkey - instant face melter. Buy it if it’s on sale. or just buy it.
d........6
October 31, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Couch locked, relaxed, calm. By far my absolute favorite strain helps clear the mind and just relax and unwind
z........l
October 17, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
I had some of this as some Hash Rosin.. The terps were really different very hard to describe.. Almost like the Cereal Milk terps. Very earthy and piney as well. Its one of those strains that really makes you think! The effects are calming and cerebral for sure. Its a good hanging out and playing games strain.
D........7
October 4, 2022
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Tingly
Decent strain! What I can say is.. it’s very nice to smoke super smooth taste doesn’t hit hard at all. Good for socializing or sharing some blunts amongst friends! You’ll find yourself high while you smoke it but the effects ware off pretty fast. I am a daily smoker so maybe my tolerance is high but it’s good weed, smells good too! If you buy it you won’t be disappointed but it won’t be your first choice every-time either.