It's in the name "Funky" that's just what this strain does for me. I feel funky. I could either chill on the couch and laugh and not a care in the world. Or I could go out for a hike or an event with friends and not be so on edge that I could not enjoy my time. This strain really helps with PTSD symptoms especially when you are out in public. This strain also helps with my ADHD as it allows me to stay focused on a single thing and feel happy while doing that thing. All in all great hybrid.