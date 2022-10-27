Funky Charms
Funky Charms effects are mostly calming.
Funky Charms potency is higher THC than average.
Funky Charms is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Funky Charms has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Charms, before let us know! Leave a review.
Funky Charms strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Funky Charms strain flavors
Funky Charms strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
