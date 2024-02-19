Funky Fresh reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funky Fresh.
K........9
February 19, 2024
Dizzy
Headache
I am a seasoned cannabis user. This is AWFUL. BY FAR THE WORST experience I have ever had in almost 20 years. Felt extremely dizzy and lightheaded. Faded in and out like I was going to pass out. Had horrible eye, head pain. Smells and tastes awful. You have been WARNED!!
f........1
June 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great stuff. Relaxing slow and subtle but strong.