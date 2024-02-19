Funky Fresh
aka Funkee Fresh
Funky Fresh is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Frosted Runtz and Gelato 41. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Funky Fresh lives up to its name with a funky and fresh aroma that combines sweet, earthy, and pine notes. Funky Fresh has a high THC content of 35.25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Funky Fresh effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose Funky Fresh when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Funky Fresh features flavors like citrus, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Funky Fresh typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Funky Fresh is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in California. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful indica that will make you feel funky fresh, look no further than this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Funky Fresh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Funky Fresh strain effects
