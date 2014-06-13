ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Big5dogg
Member since 2019
I find this strain good when I take it in the evening. I tend to get more talkative while feeling relaxed and stress free. Helps me sleep a lot more better also. It’s very hard to come by with this strain.
Talkative
Avatar for Nyckole
Member since 2018
not very happy about finding seeds in my product
Avatar for Hillbilly39
Member since 2019
.monkey is a nice strain, with a nice taste, and packs a high similar to grape ape, this strain is recommended.for.insomnia for sure.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for kanela
Member since 2014
Great taste very good for muscle cramps PMS. symptoms and feeling relaxed must try in oil
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ManicMonday
Member since 2018
loved this strain. heavy euphoria, yet definitely made me more talkative and social thsn others. Was perfect for both my depression, stress, and anxiety. greatly ups your appetite too... so be prepared with munchies lol
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Nanasbuds420
Member since 2018
extreme giggles! absolutely in love with this strain. Gives me a chill attitude with a good amount of energy. I can't seem to shut up either. A lovely euphoric high.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for DankManJohn
Member since 2016
Not your typical lazy couch locked indica. Oh no, this is a get up and have fun indica strain. Perfect for parties. I couldn't stop dancing even when there wasn't any music playing. If music did play, it sounded so good to my ears. I got so creative I could create my own songs inside my head while...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for wontonsoup
Member since 2018
This has to be one nicest statins that I’ve ever tried. It has deep spicy flavours with a lovely grape undertone, leaves me licking my lips after every hit. Extremely potent, very relaxing and stress relieving. You beauty.
