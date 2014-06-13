Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funky Monkey.
Reviews
29
Big5dogg
Member since 2019
I find this strain good when I take it in the evening. I tend to get more talkative while feeling relaxed and stress free. Helps me sleep a lot more better also. It’s very hard to come by with this strain.
loved this strain. heavy euphoria, yet definitely made me more talkative and social thsn others. Was perfect for both my depression, stress, and anxiety. greatly ups your appetite too... so be prepared with munchies lol
Not your typical lazy couch locked indica. Oh no, this is a get up and have fun indica strain.
Perfect for parties. I couldn't stop dancing even when there wasn't any music playing. If music did play, it sounded so good to my ears. I got so creative I could create my own songs inside my head while...
This has to be one nicest statins that I’ve ever tried. It has deep spicy flavours with a lovely grape undertone, leaves me licking my lips after every hit. Extremely potent, very relaxing and stress relieving. You beauty.