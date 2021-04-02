Funnel Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funnel Cake.
Funnel Cake strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Funnel Cake strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
d........7
April 2, 2021
Euphoric
This is a fantastic indica, with a complete head high. Doesn't make you sleepy, just complete relaxation.No fogginess, complete awareness but oh so high! Go easy unless you're a daily toker...
P........o
June 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It is a full body high. It definitely helps with pain. It makes you happy. My husband and I had a good laugh session the first time we smoked this strain. 😂 this is a new favorite.
s........b
May 25, 2021
Focused
Typically, I've been smoking SOG Motorbreath #15...great stuff, but I got too blazed because of the THC content. Funnel cake is such a nice high. I can read and really focus on what I'm reading. I'm also a better listener.
s........e
June 13, 2022
Relaxed
Eastwood Gardens Funnel Cake - Indica that doesn’t put you to sleep. Complete couch lock relaxation. Sugar dough taste. Smooth smoke.
U........3
March 27, 2021
I believe I've found me another go to. After I've gone through the gauntlet this week looking for the new strains or crossing my fingers that the drop dates stay up to date. After all that, the "funnel cake" from The Flower Shop has everything I was looking for all week. If your a cookie fan & like the stuck effect you get from glue its a must try.
T........e
September 19, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s got a good taste, I’m fairly new to cannibals but have had a handful and I enjoy the high of this one compared to others. This one I can smoke and not eat half of the kitchen cabinet. You get a good relaxing feel, it helped my pain, and you feel still and calm.
M........5
April 8, 2022
Creative
Happy
Talkative
My Dawg And I Got Highhhhh... HONESTLY One amazing Strain Would Definitely Recommend Anyone To Get There Hands on this strain... Good High will have you feeling some type of way. Good for night time consumption as it will leave you laid back in the couch as for me in my Car seat lol. Not for the Faint Hearted as it ain't a Rookies Smoke so smoke carefully of your looking to try. Blaze and Vibe
P........1
September 6, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Vibrant pine/earth taste with pungent gas taste ... nice head high feel effects after 3-5 minute