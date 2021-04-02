Funnel Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funnel Cake.

write a review

Funnel Cake strain effects

Reported by 29 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Relaxed

Funnel Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress

Funnel Cake reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 2, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
This is a fantastic indica, with a complete head high. Doesn't make you sleepy, just complete relaxation.No fogginess, complete awareness but oh so high! Go easy unless you're a daily toker...
24 people found this helpful
June 19, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
It is a full body high. It definitely helps with pain. It makes you happy. My husband and I had a good laugh session the first time we smoked this strain. 😂 this is a new favorite.
11 people found this helpful
May 25, 2021
Loading...Focused
Typically, I've been smoking SOG Motorbreath #15...great stuff, but I got too blazed because of the THC content. Funnel cake is such a nice high. I can read and really focus on what I'm reading. I'm also a better listener.
7 people found this helpful
June 13, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Eastwood Gardens Funnel Cake - Indica that doesn’t put you to sleep. Complete couch lock relaxation. Sugar dough taste. Smooth smoke.
3 people found this helpful
March 27, 2021
I believe I've found me another go to. After I've gone through the gauntlet this week looking for the new strains or crossing my fingers that the drop dates stay up to date. After all that, the "funnel cake" from The Flower Shop has everything I was looking for all week. If your a cookie fan & like the stuck effect you get from glue its a must try.
3 people found this helpful
September 19, 2021
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
It’s got a good taste, I’m fairly new to cannibals but have had a handful and I enjoy the high of this one compared to others. This one I can smoke and not eat half of the kitchen cabinet. You get a good relaxing feel, it helped my pain, and you feel still and calm.
2 people found this helpful
April 8, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
My Dawg And I Got Highhhhh... HONESTLY One amazing Strain Would Definitely Recommend Anyone To Get There Hands on this strain... Good High will have you feeling some type of way. Good for night time consumption as it will leave you laid back in the couch as for me in my Car seat lol. Not for the Faint Hearted as it ain't a Rookies Smoke so smoke carefully of your looking to try. Blaze and Vibe
2 people found this helpful
September 6, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Vibrant pine/earth taste with pungent gas taste ... nice head high feel effects after 3-5 minute
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Funnel Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...