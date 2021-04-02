stock photo similar to Funnel Cake
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Funnel Cake
Funnel Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Funnel Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Funnel CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Funnel Cake strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Funnel Cake strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Funnel Cake products near you
Similar to Funnel Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Funnel Cake strain reviews29
Read all reviews
d........7
April 2, 2021
Euphoric
P........o
June 19, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
s........b
May 25, 2021
Focused