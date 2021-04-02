stock photo similar to Funnel Cake
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Funnel Cake - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Funnel Cake strain effects

Reported by 29 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Talkative

Relaxed

Funnel Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    15% of people say it helps with Stress
Funnel Cake strain reviews29

April 2, 2021
This is a fantastic indica, with a complete head high. Doesn't make you sleepy, just complete relaxation.No fogginess, complete awareness but oh so high! Go easy unless you're a daily toker...
24 people found this helpful
June 19, 2021
It is a full body high. It definitely helps with pain. It makes you happy. My husband and I had a good laugh session the first time we smoked this strain. 😂 this is a new favorite.
11 people found this helpful
May 25, 2021
Typically, I've been smoking SOG Motorbreath #15...great stuff, but I got too blazed because of the THC content. Funnel cake is such a nice high. I can read and really focus on what I'm reading. I'm also a better listener.
7 people found this helpful
