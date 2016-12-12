We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G-Force.
Reviews
4
Justarandomperson
Member since 2018
General disposition: End of a busy work day, a little stressed, no pain. Last smoked about 24 hours ago. ////
Smell: Both bud and ground has a citrusy smell to it. Not unpleasant. /////
Rig: An 18" straight vertical triple-percolator chamber with an 18mm bowl. No ice. /////
First hit: ...