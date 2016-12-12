ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. G-Force
  4. Reviews

G-Force reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G-Force.

Avatar for Justarandomperson
Member since 2018
General disposition: End of a busy work day, a little stressed, no pain. Last smoked about 24 hours ago. //// Smell: Both bud and ground has a citrusy smell to it. Not unpleasant. ///// Rig: An 18" straight vertical triple-percolator chamber with an 18mm bowl. No ice. ///// First hit: ...
Avatar for Axfohn
Member since 2018
Best relaxing head high
Avatar for ilovepurplestew
Member since 2016
This was probably the best of the $12/g strains (mid price) at my local dispensary. All I can say is that it's really strong and gives a strong indica feel but also a nice head high
Avatar for roodyroo
Member since 2016
got this strain today, I am an indica lover, and this had me feeling at ease and relaxed. loved how crystallized the buds are! best 35 dollar eighth I've gotten in a while.
