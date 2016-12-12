ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

G-Force

G-Force by Flying Dutchman is a hearty G13 and Skunk/Northern Lights cross with heavy effects and a generous yield. This potent indica produces massive resinous colas that mature over a nine-week flowering cycle. The effects are extremely heavy on the limbs while still offering a potent euphoric rush that can even challenge the most seasoned cannabis enthusiast. G-Force is a perfect evening strain to shrug off stress and help mute aches and pains.    

Lineage

Skunk No. 1
G13
