G-Spot strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

G-Spot strain helps with

  • Cramps
    25% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue

May 29, 2022
The Girlfriend uses it for pain relief when she is on her period. Helps with the Cramps, The Bloating, and Helps with energy levels.
September 18, 2023
July 16, 2024
Really smooth in the vape and in a joint and mine is cured perfect. Uplifting that transitions to a really mellow buzz.
June 21, 2024
Just a great, steady, “aight, we’ve got stuff to do let’s get it done” attitude adjustment.

