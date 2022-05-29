G-Spot reviews
G-Spot strain effects
M........7
May 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
The Girlfriend uses it for pain relief when she is on her period. Helps with the Cramps, The Bloating, and Helps with energy levels.
l........a
September 18, 2023
g........r
July 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Really smooth in the vape and in a joint and mine is cured perfect. Uplifting that transitions to a really mellow buzz.
A........y
June 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Just a great, steady, “aight, we’ve got stuff to do let’s get it done” attitude adjustment.