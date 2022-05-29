G-Spot
aka Gspot, G Spot
G Spot is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gushers and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its enigmatic name, G Spot is a strain that's sure to intrigue and delight cannabis enthusiasts. G Spot boasts a THC content of 18%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded high that combines cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation. Beginners should exercise caution due to its moderate potency. Leafly customers report that G Spot effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted. This strain is known for its mood-enhancing properties and the ability to inspire artistic and imaginative thinking. Medical marijuana patients often turn to G Spot when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue and cramps. Its balanced hybrid nature provides relief without excessive sedation, allowing patients to manage their conditions effectively. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, G Spot features flavors like sweet blueberries, earthy undertones, and a subtle herbal spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and pleasant aroma. The average price of G Spot typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its unique name, well-balanced effects, and appealing flavor profile make it a sought-after choice among cannabis connoisseurs. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing G Spot, we invite you to share your insights by leaving a strain review.
