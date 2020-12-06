G Wagon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G Wagon.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
27% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
18% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress