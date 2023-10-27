G4 reviews

G4 strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

G4 strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis

October 27, 2023
Bought an OZ for $80 including taxes at Curaleaf, it came from the Pharm. I’ve smoked about 11g so far and the experience has been very mid. I barely had any nugs and it was very dry and tasted like cardboard and you have to smoke a lot of it to get a decent high. It’s okay if you’re looking for some very mid weed. I would look elsewhere if you want indica not worth it imo
3 people found this helpful
August 11, 2023
it's awesome I really enjoyed it
1 person found this helpful
January 31, 2024
Happy relaxed and focused but at the same time enlightened, happy. Also love the sweet piney flavor and turpence
Today
I live this strain

