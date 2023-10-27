G4 reviews
c........7
October 27, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Bought an OZ for $80 including taxes at Curaleaf, it came from the Pharm. I’ve smoked about 11g so far and the experience has been very mid. I barely had any nugs and it was very dry and tasted like cardboard and you have to smoke a lot of it to get a decent high. It’s okay if you’re looking for some very mid weed. I would look elsewhere if you want indica not worth it imo
M........u
August 11, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
it's awesome I really enjoyed it
m........8
January 31, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy relaxed and focused but at the same time enlightened, happy. Also love the sweet piney flavor and turpence
8........2
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
I live this strain