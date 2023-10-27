stock photo similar to G4
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

G4

G4 is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between G13 and Chem-4. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. G4 is a powerful and sticky strain that delivers a heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. This strain has a THC content of 22-25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us G4 effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose G4 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Sunday Goods, G4 features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of G4 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. G4 is a fast-flowering and resilient strain that can be grown in almost any condition. It produces large yields of chunky and resin-covered buds with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. If you’re looking for a strain that will knock you out with its potency and flavor, give G4 a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed G4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

G4 strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Focused

G4 strain helps with

  Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  Arthritis
    25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Similar to G4 near Ashburn, VA

G4 strain reviews

October 27, 2023
Bought an OZ for $80 including taxes at Curaleaf, it came from the Pharm. I’ve smoked about 11g so far and the experience has been very mid. I barely had any nugs and it was very dry and tasted like cardboard and you have to smoke a lot of it to get a decent high. It’s okay if you’re looking for some very mid weed. I would look elsewhere if you want indica not worth it imo
August 11, 2023
it's awesome I really enjoyed it
January 31, 2024
Happy relaxed and focused but at the same time enlightened, happy. Also love the sweet piney flavor and turpence
