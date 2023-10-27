G4
G4 is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between G13 and Chem-4. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. G4 is a powerful and sticky strain that delivers a heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. This strain has a THC content of 22-25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us G4 effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose G4 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Sunday Goods, G4 features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of G4 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. G4 is a fast-flowering and resilient strain that can be grown in almost any condition. It produces large yields of chunky and resin-covered buds with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. If you’re looking for a strain that will knock you out with its potency and flavor, give G4 a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed G4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
