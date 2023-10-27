Bought an OZ for $80 including taxes at Curaleaf, it came from the Pharm. I’ve smoked about 11g so far and the experience has been very mid. I barely had any nugs and it was very dry and tasted like cardboard and you have to smoke a lot of it to get a decent high. It’s okay if you’re looking for some very mid weed. I would look elsewhere if you want indica not worth it imo