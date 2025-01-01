Galactic Grapefruit is a sativa weed strain bred by Tiki Madman, known for its sharp grapefruit aroma layered with pine and earthy undertones. This lively cultivar delivers an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and gradually settles into a pleasantly stoney, heady finish. Perfect for daytime sessions or creative bursts, Galactic Grapefruit is a go-to for those who love bright citrus terpenes and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galactic Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.