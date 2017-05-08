ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Grapefruit Diesel

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Grapefruit Diesel

Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.

Effects

680 reported effects from 92 people
Relaxed 56%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 47%
Focused 34%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

132

Avatar for ajuk2k
Member since 2014
Immediately becoming a favorite of mine! The taste is amazing just like a grapefruit and gives you an amazing heady happy high! Tastey boat times my man !
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Hello All, Grapefruit Diesel is a great strain that starts off a little buzzy but smooths out to an energetic creative head high. Helps with Anxiety & melts one's stress away and allowing you to set about your work or play time without being to buzzy. Take care, Tat
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for vangink
Member since 2012
Well, first of all, the grower that supplied MedPotNow hit the nail on the head. Just for bag appeal I would give this strain a 10/10. Awesome showoff strain. Open up the jar and you will receive a room FULL of dankass sour fruit smell, of course with a side of skunk. Tight, long buds covered in ora...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dunkits
Member since 2011
smell: citrusy and sour taste: floral, with a citrus hint effect: very euphoric, uplifting, and focusing. it also helped relieve pain from the flattened discs in my back. the high lasted for hours, and the come down did not make me feel drowsy at all. One of the best dispensary meds I have ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Kimmiko
Member since 2011
I find this strain to be very good and buzzy. Definately know your in the zone almost immediately. Buzz does not leave a hang-over effect, Helps to assist one in being artistic and creative. Can also put one in a awareness effect, not paranoia or anxiety. but the light shines a bit brighter, one...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Jack
Super Jack
More focusingLeafly flower for Sour Jack
Sour Jack
More popularLeafly flower for Power Plant
Power Plant
More CBGLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More gigglyLeafly flower for Jack Flash
Jack Flash
More upliftingLeafly flower for Blueberry Headband
Blueberry Headband
More gigglyLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More focusingLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
More energetic
Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Grapefruit Diesel

Photos

