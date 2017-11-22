ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Galactica OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Galactica OG.

Avatar for doobiebrother858
Member since 2019
Everything you want from a slightly indica dominant OG. This is perfect take everywhere weed. Physical and mental euphoria and happiness but no impairment. Long time weed snob and I've been bored by a lot of og for a long time, but I'm not bored by this. Get it
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ad22gt
Member since 2019
Great indica..... very mellow smooth effects.
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Str8OffTheTop
Member since 2018
Normally, due to certain medical conditions (thanks Uncle Sam), really potent indica strains have a terrible effect on me. Not this dank mofo! It's a heavy hitter with true OG flava!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ricardo95
Member since 2018
Best for: Sleep Best Time: Night time Effects: catatonic A great strain to use before bed. A well given name too, this strain puts me in a very happy and rest eyed state.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for toni52291
Member since 2014
Go to strain! Dank OG!gets you litty like a titty!
Avatar for sampson.simpson
Member since 2016
Very strong, got that true OG flavor
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for thomsanmaniw
Member since 2014
Smelled it from a mile away. 'Nuff said.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed