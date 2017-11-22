Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Galactica OG.
Reviews
7
doobiebrother858
Member since 2019
Everything you want from a slightly indica dominant OG. This is perfect take everywhere weed. Physical and mental euphoria and happiness but no impairment. Long time weed snob and I've been bored by a lot of og for a long time, but I'm not bored by this. Get it