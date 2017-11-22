Galactica OG by Palomar Craft Cannabis is an intensely powerful indica with heavy physical effects. This strain boasts a potent terpene profile thick with pine and earthy aromas. An indica-dominant cross of Saturn OG x Jedi Kush, Galactica OG’s effects hit the consumer with an intense buzz that rushes to the head before settling into the body. Anticipate deeply sedative physical effects that help relieve insomnia and minor physical discomfort while locking consumers to the couch.
