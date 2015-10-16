ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ganesh Berry reviews

Avatar for Koopa74
Member since 2017
love it, nice head buzz and a awesome body stoned. especially if smoked through a vape set up! ~PpP~
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Koopa74
Member since 2017
a very effective cerebral buzz with a very nice body stoned. a great smoke for chilling out when there's nothing you have to do (coz it's not going to happen, especially if you hit the vape! ) ~PpP~
feelings
Avatar for TuckerMcElroy
Member since 2015
This is pretty stoney stuff. The buzz in my head was mellow and the body relaxation was excellent.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Deez1304
Member since 2016
very good strain! The best place to get it is at Arizona Organix!
feelings
Avatar for guadalupe.s.1
Member since 2015
Great tasting of flower pick up at my favorite spot ARIZONA ORGANIX best price best staff and overall great feeling after a long day from work nice body high and heavy sleep feeling must go by today
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Pickleziad
Member since 2016
This is pretty much the absolute best strain I've ever had. it's super well balanced, extremely mellow high. I have yet to have any negative effects from it. it's the kind of high you can do anything on. whether you want to chill on the couch, or be creative, or work, there's literally nothing you c...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for csmcaboy
Member since 2014
All time list to keep in head stash. This is that space man rocket blast into orbit ganja that is a rare treat. I've tried Zion's Ganeshberry over 2 years of multiple harvests and can say for me the effects &amp; flavor are consistent. Head space is expansive after only a few tokes. Relaxed body unt...
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for VainheartWar
Member since 2015
Awesome strain. Great flavor, sometimes it give me a cough but not a harsh cough. Along with a great smell it burns nice and even with an earthy and berry burn sent. Recommended
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed