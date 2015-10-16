Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is pretty much the absolute best strain I've ever had. it's super well balanced, extremely mellow high. I have yet to have any negative effects from it. it's the kind of high you can do anything on. whether you want to chill on the couch, or be creative, or work, there's literally nothing you c...
All time list to keep in head stash. This is that space man rocket blast into orbit ganja that is a rare treat. I've tried Zion's Ganeshberry over 2 years of multiple harvests and can say for me the effects & flavor are consistent. Head space is expansive after only a few tokes. Relaxed body unt...