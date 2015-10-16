From Zion Botanicals comes Ganesh Berry, a hybrid cannabis strain that pulls genetics from Plushberry and a Northern Indian and Afghani hybrid. In small doses, Ganesh Berry provides focused and creative effects that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Up the dose and you’ll notice considerably heavier body sensations that relax muscles and tranquilize the mind. These effects are ushered in by a fusion of sweet fruity and berry flavors.
Ganesh Berry
Show all
write a review
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
Ganesh Berry