stock photo similar to Garlic and Bananas
Garlic and Bananas
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Garlic and Bananas is a cannabis strain. Garlic and Bananas may be a cross of GMO and Banana Punch. There may be some name confusion with 'Garlic Banana,' a reported cross of Garlic Cookies x Black Bananas. A different 'Garlic Bananas' is reportedly GMO x Banana OG. You can see how different growers are marrying the savory GMO with various banana-smelling strains. Garlic and Bananas promises to be very high in THC with an indica hybrid effect. Leave your review of Garlic and Bananas below.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic and BananasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic and Bananas products near you
Similar to Garlic and Bananas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—