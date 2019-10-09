ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 269 reviews

GMO Cookies

aka Garlic Cookies

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

GMO Cookies
  Peppery
  Citrus
  Herbal

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

214 people reported 1169 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 28%
Sleepy 20%
Pain 23%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 17%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 3%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

SlamJam3000
Member since 2015
Ok so idk if this is actually a thing but if you find the right batch of this strain it literally smells like Garlic Mushroom & Onions aka GMO cookies. It's one of the wildest terp mixes I've smelled and boy does it pack a punch. Strong body, even stronger head and boy was I LIT
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
fartysmoker
Member since 2016
this made me feel so relaxed. I was listening to Jethro Tull and putting on lip balm. The lip balm felt so smooth against my lips and my lips felt like they were being moisturized and it felt so nice. I kept rubbing it on my lips and then I realized the song was almost over. My lips are really grea...
Relaxed
TheCannoisseur
Member since 2018
It's easy to get cynical about strain hype - is it truly like God is licking you, or just a well-done marketing scheme? After experiencing Gelato last week (a close relative of Cookies) it dawned on me: when it comes down to it, everyone is relatively the same. Strains don't get hype randomly; the...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Kannabosm1968
Member since 2018
Without a doubt this stuff is LOUD! Think wet epoxy meets pearl onions-Stinks so good. Very fragile, grinds from a large bud to a fine smoke-ready-cannabis. Not sticky at all! Do not let this dissuade you. Hits on the legs and knees almost instantly, dizzy and hammered like hash 2 minutes in. Mus...
EuphoricRelaxed
Skeezix25
Member since 2018
Strong body highs. Odd mix of feeling weightless/being pulled down. Body high in temples, top of the arms and shins.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Chemdog
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
GMO Cookies
First strain child
GMO Kush
child
Second strain child
Han Solo Burger
child

