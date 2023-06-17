Garlic Icing reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Icing.
Garlic Icing strain effects
Garlic Icing reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
R........7
June 17, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Hit me hard very quick. Nice smooth taste
J........5
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Like garlic breath but much more sedating and relaxing. Very long lasting high and I have been smoking for over 10+ years so that's saying something. Very stoney. Also very beautiful buds, like i said very similar to garlic breath but much more purpley and much more garlicky on the taste and aroma believe it or not.
w........n
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
So I don’t write a whole lot of reviews, but when I read someone stating that they didn’t get high at all from the strain, I’d suggest perhaps that you got a bad batch. Check out AYO’s brand. This is some of the best shit I’ve smoked that produced a heavy long lasting head and body high. It got me zombied, but warning, it’s pretty harsh.
r........0
April 22, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Dizzy
This strain is absolutely for the end of the day when you need to wind down. After half a joint I felt like everything was in slow motion,but I was still able to get stuff down around the house. It was crazy how I could bring myself out of it,but then just have a seat in the couch and melt away. It really hits you hard and sits on you for about 4 hours. Flower by Ayo Cannabis Louisiana
a........4
June 23, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Lol don’t worry be happy 😊
k........6
May 1, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
This was a strong, fast acting flower. I’ve been a head for years & have battled severe PTSD, Anxiety & Depression even longer. I’ve been using Garlic Icing for weeks and 10/10 times it combats my symptoms with a vengeance. I highly recommend it.
W........5
October 2, 2023
This was the absolute worst strain of weed I have smoked since brick days. There was no high. No mindless feeling. It was like I smoked a awful flavored cbd joint. Smoke 3.5 grams in one sitting trying to feel anything anything remotely close to a high and felt like I was on the ground. Do not waste time and money on this strain. If I bought this from my old dealer he would be returning my money and getting a full bag back. -10 out of 10!
j........9
June 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
Really mild smoke. Good high. But it made me fall asleep within 30 minutes.