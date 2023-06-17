stock photo similar to Garlic Icing
Garlic Icing

Garlic Icing is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. Garlic Icing is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Icing effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Icing when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Icing features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Icing typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Icing buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Icing, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Garlic Icing strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Euphoric

Energetic

Garlic Icing strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Fatigue
    18% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Similar to Garlic Icing near Ashburn, VA

Garlic Icing strain reviews13

June 17, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Hungry
Hit me hard very quick. Nice smooth taste
6 people found this helpful
February 7, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Like garlic breath but much more sedating and relaxing. Very long lasting high and I have been smoking for over 10+ years so that's saying something. Very stoney. Also very beautiful buds, like i said very similar to garlic breath but much more purpley and much more garlicky on the taste and aroma believe it or not.
4 people found this helpful
April 19, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
So I don’t write a whole lot of reviews, but when I read someone stating that they didn’t get high at all from the strain, I’d suggest perhaps that you got a bad batch. Check out AYO’s brand. This is some of the best shit I’ve smoked that produced a heavy long lasting head and body high. It got me zombied, but warning, it’s pretty harsh.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

