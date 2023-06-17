Garlic Icing
Garlic Icing is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. Garlic Icing is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Icing effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Icing when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Icing features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Icing typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Icing buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Icing, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
