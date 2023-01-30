stock photo similar to GMOG
GMOG is a hybrid indica weed strain mixing GMO and Legend OG. It comes from the breeder Cannarado, and smells and tastes like fuel, and earth, with that must-have GMO funk. It’s also 28% THC, with euphoric, relaxing effects.
GMOG strain effects
GMOG strain reviews
R........e
January 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
b........0
April 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
1........g
May 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed