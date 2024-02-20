Garlic Truffle reviews
w........8
February 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
One of my absolute favorite new strains, fuckin amazing skunky pungent yet sweet taste and a total brain blaster of a high, top shelf strain no doubt!
j........k
January 25, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Garlic Truffle is an amazing strain that has a very noticable "garlic" flavor, especially when paired with Blazy Susan cones. It helps keep anxieties from sticking around. When you smoke it, you'll definitely notice some munchies coming along, and if you give into the cravings, you'll be wanting (and getting) the deepest sleep you can. Overall my favorite thusfar
s........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Never met a Garlic strain I wasn’t a fan of, and while this one didn’t give me the effects I was hoping for, it was still top notch.
a........n
June 13, 2024
Awesome stain! A top 10 strain no doubt
Z........0
November 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Really good 👍 nice clean hit