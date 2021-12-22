Garlotti reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlotti.
Garlotti strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Garlotti strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Garlotti reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........9
December 22, 2021
A great relaxing late night strain feeling absolutely amazing my thoughts are nice and clear, great for ADHD. And it’s perfectly sedating not to much you can still get stuff done, just a bit slower. Overall I’d say very indica leaning and a great nighttime strain. But could easily fit in to any schedule. :)
n........w
April 6, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have an extremely high tolerance, this actually made me feel relaxed!!
a........5
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Short review Smells good, has a strong chemical taste, smoke is rather light and doesnt hit harsh *i prefer harsh hitting strains* but this strain had me in my feelings and made me cry lol heart was racing all night which im not a fan of and my paranoia was pretty high, not sure how i feel about this strain
b........b
December 3, 2021
Tasty. Minty herbal pine. Effects come on slow. Nothing of note.
s........t
July 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Best taste I’ve had in a cartridge it’s stinky as hell
w........4
January 16, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Gave me a headache other than that....
s........5
August 11, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Chill high relaxing not heavy euphoric but restful sleep. Earthy which I’m not huge fan of that type of bud but I liked it a lot.
p........s
February 28, 2022
Definitely starts off slow. I took 4-5 hits from the pipe just a moment ago & it’s creeping up on me as we speak. Recommend this high if you want to relax, wake & bake, or anytime of day. 🙌🏽