Gary Poppins strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
I........6
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is a wonderful smoke, a complex blend of spicy flavors mixed with slight undertones of diesel. The flowers are completely caked in trichomes and it's beautiful in terms of color. This strain is potent, so new-comers to cannabis should take it slow
n........3
July 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
this strain makes me feel incredibly uplifted, enthusiastic, happy, and calm all at the same time. From the minute of first seeing the incredibly vibrant and caked flower to the euphoric effects of inhaling the lightly sweet and slightly pungent flavor. With long lasting effects, this is really the complete package
s........3
May 17, 2023
great for end of the day relaxing. nice euphoric vibe, and gives you the munchies. little bit of dry eyes, but not too bad.
c........k
June 19, 2023
This strain puts me in the best mood! Great for social situations as anxiety and ADHD become completely calm.
A........o
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Gary Poppins from HeadyCO is soooo freaking good!. I'm really picky on my bud. This one checks all the boxes
M........3
December 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very smooth, sweet smoke… very candy-like. The buzz eases in like a big floaty, puffy cloud, and lifts you up and carries you away with it. Such a glorious strain.
H........7
February 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Nice flavor. Immediate tingliness followed by a mellow, energetic buzz. Great for housework. Stayed on task. Recommend use during daytime.
b........7
January 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
A very nice flower... Flavor & effects compliment each other well. A bit of a creeper here, no need to hurry. Take it slow ✌️🌻🫶...