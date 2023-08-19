Gary Poppins reviews

Energetic

Euphoric

Focused

Gary Poppins strain helps with

August 19, 2023
This strain is a wonderful smoke, a complex blend of spicy flavors mixed with slight undertones of diesel. The flowers are completely caked in trichomes and it's beautiful in terms of color. This strain is potent, so new-comers to cannabis should take it slow
7 people found this helpful
July 12, 2023
this strain makes me feel incredibly uplifted, enthusiastic, happy, and calm all at the same time. From the minute of first seeing the incredibly vibrant and caked flower to the euphoric effects of inhaling the lightly sweet and slightly pungent flavor. With long lasting effects, this is really the complete package
7 people found this helpful
May 17, 2023
great for end of the day relaxing. nice euphoric vibe, and gives you the munchies. little bit of dry eyes, but not too bad.
5 people found this helpful
June 19, 2023
This strain puts me in the best mood! Great for social situations as anxiety and ADHD become completely calm.
4 people found this helpful
October 10, 2023
Gary Poppins from HeadyCO is soooo freaking good!. I'm really picky on my bud. This one checks all the boxes
4 people found this helpful
December 4, 2023
Very smooth, sweet smoke… very candy-like. The buzz eases in like a big floaty, puffy cloud, and lifts you up and carries you away with it. Such a glorious strain.
2 people found this helpful
February 2, 2024
Nice flavor. Immediate tingliness followed by a mellow, energetic buzz. Great for housework. Stayed on task. Recommend use during daytime.
2 people found this helpful
January 9, 2024
A very nice flower... Flavor & effects compliment each other well. A bit of a creeper here, no need to hurry. Take it slow ✌️🌻🫶...
1 person found this helpful

