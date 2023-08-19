stock photo similar to Gary Poppins
Hybrid

Gary Poppins

Gary Poppins is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Red Runtz. This strain is named after the famous basketball player and the sweet candy, and it has a complex and spicy flavor with hints of diesel and herbal. Gary Poppins is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gary Poppins effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gary Poppins when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Gary Poppins features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gary Poppins typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and balanced treat that can help them feel happy and calm. Gary Poppins is also known for its dense and sticky buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gary Poppins, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gary Poppins strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Focused

Gary Poppins strain helps with

Gary Poppins strain reviews20

August 19, 2023
This strain is a wonderful smoke, a complex blend of spicy flavors mixed with slight undertones of diesel. The flowers are completely caked in trichomes and it's beautiful in terms of color. This strain is potent, so new-comers to cannabis should take it slow
July 12, 2023
this strain makes me feel incredibly uplifted, enthusiastic, happy, and calm all at the same time. From the minute of first seeing the incredibly vibrant and caked flower to the euphoric effects of inhaling the lightly sweet and slightly pungent flavor. With long lasting effects, this is really the complete package
May 17, 2023
great for end of the day relaxing. nice euphoric vibe, and gives you the munchies. little bit of dry eyes, but not too bad.
Strain spotlight