Gary Satan strain effects
November 24, 2024
Pretty nice! Definitely makes me dumb as hell, and makes me a little more goofy than normal. Very chill, great way to wind down a couple hours before bedtime. I don't get the munchies as bad as with other strains. It makes me forget what I was worrying about, so my anxiety nearly goes away. I like it. It helps with my PTSD as well, I kinda forget about trauma too. It's also pretty nice to have this and work on art. I'm picky with what I smoke when I'm planning on working on art, so that's another plus for me. One thing, it DOES NOT help my ADHD, it makes it a little worse. But I'm used to that so that's okay. I'd give it a try if you agree with any of the words above!
October 16, 2024
This strain is very good, I'm a 25+ year cannabis user with a high tolerance. We smoked a bubbler of this bud and were completely blasted for a couple of hours. Not only that but, it tasted delicious and a bit like gas. We got this from Cloud 9 in Arlington, WA. I will definitely get another 8th of this.
Yesterday
very quickly becoming one of my favorite strains because of the taste and definitely the name!