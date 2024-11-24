Pretty nice! Definitely makes me dumb as hell, and makes me a little more goofy than normal. Very chill, great way to wind down a couple hours before bedtime. I don't get the munchies as bad as with other strains. It makes me forget what I was worrying about, so my anxiety nearly goes away. I like it. It helps with my PTSD as well, I kinda forget about trauma too. It's also pretty nice to have this and work on art. I'm picky with what I smoke when I'm planning on working on art, so that's another plus for me. One thing, it DOES NOT help my ADHD, it makes it a little worse. But I'm used to that so that's okay. I'd give it a try if you agree with any of the words above!