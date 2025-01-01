Gary Scales OG is a hybrid weed strain bred by Ethos Genetics from a genetic cross of Oakland OG x (Gary Payton x Fish Scales) and grown by Terpheadrosin. This highly exclusive strain grows into colorful buds that ooze with fruity, diesel, and skunky terps. Gary Scales OG offers consumers tingly and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gary Scales OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.