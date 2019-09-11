ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted Cookies cultivar named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

Avatar for OFGMEMO
Member since 2019
AAHH MATE.I THINK I CAN SEE NOW.THIS SHIT MADE ME BLIND MATE.BEST THING IN EARTH. WE WERE HANGIN OUT IN 2020 AND AN ALIEN CAME UP WITH BAGS OF GARY MATEEE.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BossHog248
Member since 2019
Great smoke! Nice and smooth with a great punch!
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for quentinleny
Member since 2019
Gas pack
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hayleemayy
Member since 2019
gas
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pastajohn
Member since 2019
this strain made my friend reverse puberty. he was talking in the highest voice possible for about 30 mins.
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
