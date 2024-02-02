Gas Candy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Candy.

write a review

Gas Candy strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Gas Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Gas Candy reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 2, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
I’m adhd af and I’ve got a to-do list I’m ready to tackle. My friend and I smoked this an hour or so ago… and she’s been inspired to sign up for college courses. So, do with that what you will. Fire.
8 people found this helpful
May 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Smells like eating Smarties at the gas pump. Straight up, and the flavor really comes thru in a joint. Top marks!
7 people found this helpful
May 25, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
My ADHD monkey brain was able to finally function property as if I was on buprofen but without the negative side effects of S.thoughts, allowing me to sift through the day without losing my physical or mental energy. Other than a slight headache and libido increase, I would consider gas candy to be my new daily. I'd rather take this any day than what big pharma pushes.
6 people found this helpful
February 26, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Hits hard but not couch locked just focused, taste was good smoke was nice can’t complain anything kush and og will Be good for the most part tread lightly for people who get anxiety tho comes on strong
3 people found this helpful
April 18, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Taste earthy and delicious
2 people found this helpful
April 11, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Real gas candy hits very soft, light smoke. Smoking it while typing this. Sweet like flavor taste & the smell has a sweet smell too. Everything about the strain is soft; could even be couch potato vibes (not heavy but pillow soft)
2 people found this helpful
April 2, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Tastes bad but it certainly is good for staying up at night. I definitely would use this strain for a long study session
2 people found this helpful
June 9, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Sweet gassy as the name sounds definitely a indica hybrid won’t put you asleep but definitely chilled out and watch a movie type. This was flower testing at 26% thc.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Gas Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...