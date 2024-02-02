Gas Candy reviews
Gas Candy strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Gas Candy strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Gas Candy reviews
H........3
February 2, 2024
Focused
Talkative
I’m adhd af and I’ve got a to-do list I’m ready to tackle. My friend and I smoked this an hour or so ago… and she’s been inspired to sign up for college courses. So, do with that what you will. Fire.
D........g
May 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Smells like eating Smarties at the gas pump. Straight up, and the flavor really comes thru in a joint. Top marks!
w........g
May 25, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
My ADHD monkey brain was able to finally function property as if I was on buprofen but without the negative side effects of S.thoughts, allowing me to sift through the day without losing my physical or mental energy. Other than a slight headache and libido increase, I would consider gas candy to be my new daily. I'd rather take this any day than what big pharma pushes.
I........p
February 26, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Hits hard but not couch locked just focused, taste was good smoke was nice can’t complain anything kush and og will Be good for the most part tread lightly for people who get anxiety tho comes on strong
y........2
April 18, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Taste earthy and delicious
j........l
April 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Real gas candy hits very soft, light smoke. Smoking it while typing this. Sweet like flavor taste & the smell has a sweet smell too. Everything about the strain is soft; could even be couch potato vibes (not heavy but pillow soft)
s........2
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Tastes bad but it certainly is good for staying up at night. I definitely would use this strain for a long study session
L........1
June 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet gassy as the name sounds definitely a indica hybrid won’t put you asleep but definitely chilled out and watch a movie type. This was flower testing at 26% thc.