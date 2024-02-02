stock photo similar to Gas Candy
Hybrid

Gas Candy

aka Candy Gas

Gas Candy, also known as Candy Gas, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kandy Kush and OG #18. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gas Candy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Crockett Family Farms, the average price of Gas Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gas Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Gas Candy strain effects

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Gas Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Fatigue
Gas Candy strain reviews12

February 2, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
I’m adhd af and I’ve got a to-do list I’m ready to tackle. My friend and I smoked this an hour or so ago… and she’s been inspired to sign up for college courses. So, do with that what you will. Fire.
May 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Smells like eating Smarties at the gas pump. Straight up, and the flavor really comes thru in a joint. Top marks!
May 25, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
My ADHD monkey brain was able to finally function property as if I was on buprofen but without the negative side effects of S.thoughts, allowing me to sift through the day without losing my physical or mental energy. Other than a slight headache and libido increase, I would consider gas candy to be my new daily. I'd rather take this any day than what big pharma pushes.
