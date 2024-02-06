Gas Pedal reviews
m........j
February 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Head high with a tangy flavor
j........n
February 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Veteran Toker; I just burned a bong rip of Gas Pedal, and I’m feeling confident, happy, and content. Good Stuff if you ask me. I’d like to try some gummies of this one for sure. Do Bongs!