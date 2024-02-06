Gas Pedal
Gas Pedal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gas Pedal is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Gas Pedal typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gas Pedal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Pedal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gas Pedal strain effects
Gas Pedal strain flavors
Gas Pedal strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
