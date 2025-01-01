stock photo similar to Gas Station Zushi
Gas Station Zushi
Gas Station Zushi is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Gas Station Zushi is a cross of Zushi and Terdz. Gas Station Zushi has a classic candy gas bag appeal with a dash of Z on top. Gas Station Zushi’s dominant terpenes are Limonene, B-Myrcene, Linalool.
