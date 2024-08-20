stock photo similar to Zushi
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Zushi
Zushi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Ten Co from a genetic cross of Original Z x Kush Mints. It has spawned many popular strains like Pink Zushi and Blue Zushi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ZushiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Zushi strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zushi products near you
Similar to Zushi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Zushi strain reviews5
Read all reviews
0........s
August 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
r........1
October 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
r........4
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy