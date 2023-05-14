Gas Truffle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Truffle.
Gas Truffle strain effects
Gas Truffle reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........i
May 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
I wish I could go into depth with how amazing this strain is, but I could not describe in words how incredible I felt after having this sweet sweet ganja.
N........n
June 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Wow! Sums it up for me, and my medical needs, at least. Big green, dense, sticky buds that don’t taste like they smell, but both are great. Smooth smoke that didn’t leave me coughing, one bowl was enough to deal with all the fibro symptoms that were kicking my ass today; deep muscle pain and spasms, tension headache, anxiety, unfocused. It helped with all of that, and provided a sedative effect to let my body recover from the fibro crud -du-jour. It should with that high THC% 😉. Definitely for experienced consumers.
l........i
May 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This one is my favorite. It's very smooth, and doesn't burn my throat or make me cough. I love it.
t........r
December 1, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
If you’re looking a strain to relax your MIND, BODY, and SPIRIT then look no further. From its beautiful euphoric effects to its wonderful couch lock effects, this strain will leave you in a perfect mixture of giggly, hungry, and relaxed. I am currently enjoying the effects of this strain while writing this review. It’s a definite 10/10!!!
P........0
January 17, 2024
Focused
Sleepy
Tingly
This strain was okay... it did do the tingly part, but it had me inside my head too much. It made me focused, but not in a good way. My wife didn't care for it either because it made her face numb
l........y
January 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
My god, take this strain at its word as an indica. Prepare for severe heavy feeling in the head and eventually body, in the best most relaxing way possible. Mine made me cough a bunch, but it was a little older of a crop - still just as potent though. A staple to have around for sure
M........8
August 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain . combined with the Grapefruit-chiesel super shake !!
W........8
July 22, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Great smoke