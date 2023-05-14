stock photo similar to Gas Truffle
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Gas Truffle

Gas Truffle is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Truffle. This strain is a creation of Good Day Farm, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Gas Truffle has a decadent aroma of coffee, caramel, and earth that will make you crave dessert. Gas Truffle can be 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Truffle effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, Gas Truffle features flavors like coffee, caramel, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gas Truffle typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Gas Truffle is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a mood-enhancing and appetite-stimulating effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a meal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gas Truffle strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Creative

Gas Truffle strain helps with

  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Gas Truffle strain reviews21

May 14, 2023
I wish I could go into depth with how amazing this strain is, but I could not describe in words how incredible I felt after having this sweet sweet ganja.
11 people found this helpful
June 7, 2023
11 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
This one is my favorite. It's very smooth, and doesn't burn my throat or make me cough. I love it.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

