Wow! Sums it up for me, and my medical needs, at least. Big green, dense, sticky buds that don’t taste like they smell, but both are great. Smooth smoke that didn’t leave me coughing, one bowl was enough to deal with all the fibro symptoms that were kicking my ass today; deep muscle pain and spasms, tension headache, anxiety, unfocused. It helped with all of that, and provided a sedative effect to let my body recover from the fibro crud -du-jour. It should with that high THC% 😉. Definitely for experienced consumers.